Miami-Dade police seek help in finding hit-and-run driver

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are in need of help identifying a driver who took off after striking a bicyclist earlier this year.

Surveillance video captured the moment Larry Fortson, 55, was outside of Joe's Blue Market off Northwest 22nd Avenue near 59th Street in early May.

The video shows Fortson getting on his bike and riding onto the street before he's struck by a passing car.

"I was right here, and I just heard a boom and he was on the floor," a witness said.

Miami-Dade police said the driver drove away moments after the fatal collision, leaving Fortson in the middle of the street.

"He got out of the car and then drove off," the witness said.

Investigators said paramedics arrived moments after the crash and rushed Fortson to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

But traffic homicide detectives continue the search for that driver and hope a new flier will prompt someone to come forward with information to locate whoever was behind the wheel.

"He was a good guy," the witness said. "I feel bad about that."

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



