Miami-Dade police seek information in killing of 67-year-old man

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are seeking information in the killing of a 67-year-old man.

According to a police flyer, Wilfredo Zarrabeitia was killed shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northeast 12th Avenue and 114th Street.

No other details about the killing have been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective J. Segovia at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

