Miami-Dade police want to identify person after possible security breach at courthouse

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police want to identify a person for questioning after a possible security breach at the courthouse.

Police said the Richard Gerstein Justice Building was placed on a Code Brown about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video shows a woman at the courthouse who police said they want to question.

Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call Detective D. Rollins at 305-835-4045, or e-mail the detective at U301320@mdpd.com.

