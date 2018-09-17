Miami-Dade rescue teams save residents from Florence's floodwaters

LORRIS, S.C. - South Florida rescue teams came to aid of several people trapped by floodwaters in South Carolina Monday in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

One team brought a boat to evacuate a woman and her three dogs from her water-logged home in Lorris, South Carolina. The woman and her pets were brought to safety and she was reunited with her family, said Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The unit, Florida Task Force One, is made up of 80 people, mostly firefighters with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

"(Florida Task Force One) specializes in urban search and rescue, disaster recovery, emergency medicine and communication support to respond to and mitigate natural and manmade disasters locally and nationally,” Benitez said.

