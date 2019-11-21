Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade School Board votes to consider starting school later in morning

No schools in Miami-Dade would begin prior to 8 a.m.

By David Dwork - Digital Editor
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami-Dade County School Board might be giving students a little extra time to sleep in the morning. 

During a meeting Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to consider later school start times. 

The new start times would not begin until August of 2020. 

According to Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the goal would be to start school no earlier than 8 a.m.

Two proposed timing models had elementary school times beginning at 8 a.m. with middle and high school start times being pushed to 8:30 or 9:30.

If high schools don't start until 9:30 a.m., dismissal could come as late as 4:10 p.m., though times could be shifted earlier or later based on the school board's decision. 

