Miami Dolphins bring cheer and hot meals to victims of arson fire

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Miami Dolphins organization, along with several players, handed out hot meals and provided a little levity to residents who lost everything in a fire last week at the Crystal Lake Apartments in Miami Gardens.

Dolphins wide receiver Malcolm Lewis is from the Miami Gardens area. For him, hearing news of the fire hit home.

"It's a blessing to be in this position to give back to my neighborhood. It's just crazy right now, so we're trying to give hope to the people who live here," Lewis said.

As many as 40 people are without homes, including Cassandra Moses and her husband and her five children. She said the fire ruined her children’s clothes, and she is relying on the generosity of family. She said the Dolphins’ visit helped lift the spirits of one of her sons.

"I'm just so happy," Moses said. "You know, my son, when I told my son the Dolphins were coming, he was, like, 'Please, don't lie to me! Please don't lie to me. Please.’ When he saw them, he was, like, ‘Yay!’"

Lewis, along with Fins tight end MarQueis Gray, signed autographs and took photos with residents.

"It's a great feeling -- giving people hope, putting smiles on their faces in a time of crisis. And I know they're happy to be there with us," Gray said.

Over the weekend, members of the Miami Gardens Police Department also handed out hot meals to residents in need.

"We’re assisting the people who suffered a huge loss," Officer Carlos Austin said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Malachi Wilder remains behind bars. Police said Wilder, a tenant in the building, intentionally set the fire.

