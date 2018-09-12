Miami Gardens church destroyed in fire, director says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami Gardens church was destroyed Tuesday after a fire broke out.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church, located at 17025 NW 22nd Ave.

Authorities said it took nearly five hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

"It's destroyed," a church director said.

The director, who did not want to be named, told Local 10 News that the fire started on the roof.

The fire sparked as workers were repairing the old roof. Layers of the burning material added a challenge for firefighters.

Fire investigators haven’t determined an official cause.

"The churches in the community have come together (and) offered their building(s) for service(s) for us until we can move on," the director said.

Parishioners are now left without their Sunday sanctuary and some parents are without child care as the church also had a day care.

The Fire Department told church leaders the building isn't safe to enter.

"We have to move on," the director said. "The lord -- he's gonna guide us through this."

Everyone got out and no one was injured in the fire.

If you'd like to help the congregation, the church does not yet have power but there is an answering service on its phone line. The phone number is 305-624-4928.







