Miami Gardens honors Sgt. La David Johnson with prayer breakfast

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The city of Miami Gardens honored a native son who gave his life serving in the U.S. military at Memorial Day breakfast Monday.

Sgt. La David Johnson was one of four service members killed in an ambush in Niger last year.

Sgt. Johnson’s family – including his widow Myeshia, the couple's three children and his mother, Cowanda Johnson -- attended the breakfast and prayer service at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational complex to accept an honor in his name.

His family became emotional as speakers, including Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, talked about how Sgt. Johnson quickly rose up the ranks in the U.S military and how he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The crowd gave Myeshia Johnson a standing ovation as she received an award in her husband’s honor.

Sgt. Johnson enlisted in the Army in January 2014. He was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and made it to the 3rd Special Forces Group.

He set out for his second tour of duty heading off to Africa in August. He was killed in October in southwest Niger behind enemy lines when he and three other soldiers came under fire from suspected members of the so-called Islamic State.

Sgt. Johnson was also honored last week in North Carolina, where he was stationed in Fort Bragg. Sgt. Johnson will also be remembered in Miami Beach on Monday.

