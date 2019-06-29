Miami Gardens house fire deemed 'suspicious' by officials

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A house fire Saturday morning in Miami Gardens is being called "suspicious" by officials.

The fire began around 5 a.m. at the house near Northwest 29th Court and Northwest 179th Street, and soon consumed the entire building.

It's not known if anyone was at the home when the fire started.

Officials are calling the fire a "police matter" and arson investigators are on the scene while roads near the home are blocked off.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.