Miami Gardens officer hurt after drunken driver rear-ends patrol car

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami Gardens police officer was injured early Saturday when a drunken driver rear-ended his patrol car along the Palmetto Expressway, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Gardens Police Department said Officer Victor Velez was traveling west on the Palmetto Expressway around 3:30 a.m. when his patrol car was struck from behind. Police said the driver who hit Velez was speeding and had been drinking.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene on foot. Police arrested the driver a short time later.

Paramedics treated Velez at the scene and transported him to a local hospital as a precaution. He was later released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

