Miami Gardens police hope surveillance video will help find teen's killer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are reviewing surveillance video that captured a man shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy as he sat in a parked car at a Miami Gardens gas station last month.

The video shows the shooter as he walks around to the driver's side of the car, points his gun at Rodney Hinds Jr. and then opens fire.

Hinds was rushed to a nearby hospital after being shot several times, but ultimately died from his injuries.

"As far as him being in trouble or doing anything to anyone? No, that's not him," Rodney Hinds Sr. told Local 10 News. "Humble, quiet, stays to himself, that's the kind of guy he is."

It has been nearly two weeks, and a makeshift memorial still stands after a vigil where family and friends came to pay their respects.

According to investigators, the fatal shooting happened at a Shell gas station at the corner of Northwest 183rd Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue about 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police are now hoping someone will recognize the shooter, seen wearing a distinctive hoodie with the word "hype" written on it. It also has black stripes with white strips along the sleeves.

Hinds Sr. had a message for his son's killer.

"Turn yourself in," he said.

Anyone who recognizes the shooter is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

