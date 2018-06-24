Miami Gardens police name suspect in Family Dollar shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are searching for a man wanted on a charge of attempted murder after a shooting outside a Family Dollar store last week.

Officer Carolyn Frazer, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said Jamal Bethel, 22, got into an argument with the victim on Thursday inside the store on Northwest 27th Avenue. Frazer said the argument spilled outside when Bethel pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Frazer said Bethel fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but is expected to survive.

Police said Bethel is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Bethel's whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Gonzalez at 305-474-1641 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.