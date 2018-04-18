Miami Gardens police search for missing 22-year-old woman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are searching for a 22-year-old woman with medical issues who was last seen Tuesday night.

Police said Kayla Flowers was last seen about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 15920 NW 26th Ave.

Police said she was wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue shoes, and was with her black terrier-mix named Riley.

Flowers suffers from seizures, authorities said.

Her sister, Ja'na Smith, told Local 10 News reporter Samantha Bryant that Flowers is in need of her medication and might be disoriented.

According to Smith, people saw her sister and Riley near the Rooms To Go on Northwest 167th Street and 17th Avenue. Witnesses said she headed west toward the Palmetto Expressway.

Anyone with information about Flowers' whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-6473 or Detective Coleman at 305-474-1542.

