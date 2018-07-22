Miami Gardens police searching for runaway teen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Tierica Brennen was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said Tierica is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and white sandals. She was also carrying a purple and gray book bag.

Anyone with information about Tierica's whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

