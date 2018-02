MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Brentwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens was evacuated Friday after a device with wires and a clock was discovered on school grounds.

Sky 10 was overhead as students lined fences after being removed from the school.

The device, which was seen sitting against a gate leading to a field, was later determined to be a wireless water meter.

An all-clear signal was given soon afterwards.

