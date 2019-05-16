Miami police identify officer involved in accidental shooting at Publix store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Miami Police Department identified one of its officers whose gun accidentally discharged Wednesday inside a Publix grocery store as Officer Mario Gonzalez, an 11-year veteran of the police department.

Authorities said Gonzalez was off duty Wednesday afternoon when his personal gun accidentally discharged while he was standing in line at the Publix at 16800 N. Kendall Drive.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the bullet hit the ground and subsequently grazed a woman who was also in the line.

She was treated at the Publix by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

"I saw the lady sitting," customer Nancy Perez told Local 10 News. "She looked fine to me."

Inside the grocery store, crime scene tape surrounded several cash registers after the incident.

A photo obtained by Local 10 News shows evidence markers on the ground.

Miami-Dade police are investigating the accidental shooting.

"This is a pending Miami-Dade investigation and, as such, we cannot comment," Publix said in a statement.

Miami Police Department spokeswoman Kenia Fallat said Gonzalez is currently assigned to the Training and Personnel Development Section.

