MIAMI - The Miami Police Department is seeking help after a 7-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and -un incident in the area of Northwest 6th Court and Northwest 69th Street on Monday.

Police are looking for the driver of a silver 4-door vehicle with dark tainted windows that fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Miami Dade County Crime Stoppers at 205-471-TIPS.



