Miami police sergeant accused of striking boyfriend in face with shoe

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami police sergeant was arrested early Monday morning after she struck her boyfriend in the face with a shoe while he was driving, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the couple got into an argument in the car shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday and the incident escalated.

Police said Yaosca Vanegas, 37, took off one of her shoes and began to strike the dashboard on the front passenger side of the vehicle.

She then struck her boyfriend in the face with the shoe, causing his nose to bleed, police said.

According to the arrest report, the boyfriend then struck Vanegas in self-defense, pulled the car over in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 34th Street, and called the police.

Vanegas got into the driver's seat and drove back to the couple's home, authorities said.

Police said they went to the couple's home, where Vanegas admitted to arguing with her boyfriend, but denied hitting him.

However, police said the victim had injuries consistent with his statements.

Vanegas, who shares a child with her boyfriend, was arrested on a battery charge.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva confirmed that Vanegas is a police sergeant who has worked for the Miami Police Department for about 13 years.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.