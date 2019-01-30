Miami Shores bank robber gets 13 years in federal prison

The FBI released this photo of the bank robbery in Miami Shores.

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - A Miami man was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison Wednesday for robbing a Miami Shores bank last April, authorities said.

Joudanorve Lafleur, 24, was convicted of the armed robbery in September. Prosecutor said Lafleur, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask, entered the TD Bank branch around 9 a.m. on April 20, 2018, and brandished a handgun. He held two bank tellers at gunpoint and demanded money. At one point, he demanded “all the hundreds” and fired the gun at the ceiling.

Customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt, the FBI said.

He then fled, stealing more than $2,000 from the bank.

FBI agents were able to track down Lafleur about an hour later at his residence. Law enforcement officers close to the investigation told Local 10 in April that a GPS tracker hidden in the stolen money helped them zero in on him.

The agents found Lafleur’s disguise, the stolen money and the gun inside his home.

Evidence at Lafleur’s trial included witness testimony, surveillance video and cellphone records.

Lafleur must also complete five years of supervised release and pay $3,000 in restitution.



