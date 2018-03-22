Miccosukee tribe takes baby from hospital. Rubio calls it a kidnapping

KENDALL, Fla. - Police officers from a Florida Indian tribe took a newborn baby from a Kendall hospital Sunday against the wishes of the girl's parents, the Miami Herald reported.

Miccosukee tribe police officers showed the staff at Baptist Hospital a tribal court order and the hospital staff complied with it.

The parents, Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson, told the newspaper that the order is a sham and was driven by Sanders' mother, Betty Osceola. Sanders told the Herald her mother did not want the baby to be raised by Johnson, who is white.

Sen. Marco Rubio came out strongly against the tribe, calling the incident a kidnapping.

"Miccosukee tribe police used a tribal court order to kidnap a newborn baby from parents in a Miami hospital," Rubio said. "They don’t have any jurisdiction outside the reservation. I’m in contact with federal officials, and this won’t end well for the tribe if they don’t return the child ASAP."

Miami-Dade County police said they were investigating the case.

Dori Robau Alvarez, corporate director for marketing and communications for Baptist Hospital, said she can't comment on specific patients because of privacy laws, but the hospital's policy is to follow court orders.

“Baptist Hospital falls under the jurisdiction of the Miami-Dade County Police Department and complies with state and federal laws," Alvarez said in a statement. "It is our hospital’s policy to cooperate with Miami-Dade law enforcement as they enforce court orders."

