Teen injured at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

Teen hospitalized after fall on deck of Hard Rock ride

By Robert Alpizar - Assignment Editor, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A teenage girl fell onto the deck of a ride at The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Friday night. 

The fall happened while employees were allowing people to get on the Hard Rock ride before it started moving, according to a Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition employee.

"The guest attempted to exit the ride and fell," a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition said in a statement. 

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter landed at Tamiami Park to rush the injured teen to the hospital. 

According to a flyer by the fair the Hard Rock ride features two spinning arms that take 32 riders "to dizzying heights in an array of crazy head-over-heel rotations at sonic speeds."

The ride will remain closed upon a Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services inspection.

This is a developing story. 

 

 

