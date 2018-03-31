Teen injured at Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A teenage girl fell onto the deck of a ride at The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Friday night.

The fall happened while employees were allowing people to get on the Hard Rock ride before it started moving, according to a Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition employee.

"The guest attempted to exit the ride and fell," a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition said in a statement.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter landed at Tamiami Park to rush the injured teen to the hospital.

According to a flyer by the fair the Hard Rock ride features two spinning arms that take 32 riders "to dizzying heights in an array of crazy head-over-heel rotations at sonic speeds."

The ride will remain closed upon a Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services inspection.

This is a developing story.

At 7:39pm, #MDFR transported a minor with injuries from 10901 SW 24 St via #AirRescue to main trauma center. For all other information regarding this incident please contact @MiamiDadePD. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 31, 2018

