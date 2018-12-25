Missing child alert issued for 17-year-old Homestead girl

Cashe Westbrook has been missing since Monday, officials said.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - State officials have issued a missing child alert for a 17-year-old Homestead girl who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Cashe Westbrook was last seen in the 1900 block of 19th Avenue, official said.

Officials described Westbrook as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 124 pounds. She has black medium-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray-and-blue hooded sweater, ripped blue jeans, white socks and flip-flops. She had been wearing an ankle monitor, officials said.

Anyone with information about Westbrook's whereabouts is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or dial 911.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.