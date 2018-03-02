Missing child alert issued for 4-month-old Miami-Dade boy

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Missing Child alert has been issued for a 4-month-old boy last seen in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Police say Knowledge Croskey may be in the company of Heather Croskey. It was not announced whether Heather is Knowledge's mother.

Although the alert was issued Friday, the infant has reportedly been missing since Oct. 10, 2017.

The infant was last seen in the area of the 11000 block of Southwest 187th Terrace in Miami-Dade County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Knowledge Croskey is urged to contact the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

