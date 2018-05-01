Missing diver found near Boca Chita Key

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A diver who was reported missing Tuesday morning near Boca Chita Key has been found.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said a boater called police after a diver broke free from his anchor line.

Authorities said the diver was found about 10 miles south of the island in Biscayne Bay.

A view from Sky 10 showed the diver treading water near a buoy.

The diver swam into a boat and was helped into a Miami-Dade police boat that took him to Matheson Hammock Park.

