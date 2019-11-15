Missing Homestead girl found, father still at large

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A missing 2-year-old Homestead girl has been found after an Amber Alert was issued during her disappearance.

Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was located Thursday night and police reunited the girl with her mother after her biological father, Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, took her without permission, according to police.

Homestead police said there was some kind of domestic incident that happened, but what that incident was, they did not elaborate.

Cedillo-Ramirez, 23, is wanted for domestic battery after the earlier incident and is still at large.

It all started Thursday morning. Neighbors said they saw suspicious activity at an apartment complex in Homestead. The Amber Alert was then issued for the girl.

Police said Cedill-Ramirez snatched the girl from her mother and took off. The girl was found about 8 p.m. Thursday at a family friend's house.

Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Cedill-Ramirez is urged to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.

