Months before child's death, officials investigating family warned of danger

Christina Hurt was arrested on an aggravated manslaughter charge after she failed to seek help for her 1-year-old son who died of severe burns, police say.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Months before a Homestead mother was accused in the death of her 1-year-old boy, a state official investigating the family warned that "present danger cannot be ruled out."

According to Department of Children and Families (DCF) documents from June of last year, one supervisor urged investigators to pay close attention to the family.

"A thorough follow up is needed," the report said.

The DCF documents outline the investigations into Christina Hurt's fitness as a mother.

Hurt was charged with manslaughter earlier this month after her son Ethan died of severe burns.

Hurt told police Ethan's siblings had bathed him in extremely hot water, causing severe burns to the lower half of his body.

Police said Hurt, who had been the subject of six investigations by state authorities, failed to get medical treatment for Ethan, afraid authorities would take her baby and older children who had previously been removed.

Instead of the hospital, she took Ethan to a friend's house where he stopped breathing, police said.

Witnesses told police Hurt adamantly refused to take Ethan to the hospital for treatment, instead calling friends for advice and giving him Tylenol and juice.

Hurt faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

