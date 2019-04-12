Moooove it! Cows escape, causing traffic jam in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - The cutest traffic jam in South Florida took place Friday morning in Miami Lakes.

A massive horde of cows got loose on the streets of the city, causing streets to close down so the bovines could be wrangled together and sent home.

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid posted the wild scene to Twitter, while advising drivers to stay away from the Commerce Way area for a little while.

The cows escaped their pen when the caretaker left the gate open, but they have since been returned and traffic is once again moo-ving.

