More accusations arise from residents against Sunny Isles Beach condo management

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - Transgender artist Abigail Pereira has lived in Sunny Isles Beach for more than a year and is now the latest person claiming discrimination against the management of the Oceanview B Condominium building.

"I had an incident in the garage of the building," Pereira said in Spanish. "When I went to the office to talk to them, I was treated terribly and asked to leave. They were verbally discriminatory."

David Matten is president of the Ocean Preserve building, which is right next door to Oceanview B.

"Abigail is a wonderful person. This should have never happened to her," he said. "They are discriminating against Jewish people. They refused to open the doors for them on Sabbath."

South Florida rapper Ice Billion Berg first brought allegations against the condo association to Local 10's attention after he said he was asked to leave his apartment two weeks after signing the lease.

He said he had to call police to get back into his unit after his locks were changed.

As Local 10 News reporter Neki Mohan tried to get answers Wednesday from the condo association, she learned both managers were off in the middle of the week.

Residents who spoke to Mohan said the association deserves the bad rap they are getting.

"There was a couple there the other day that was staying in my building that had their car towed, and when they went to Building B to try to get their car, they refused to help them because they didn't speak English and, you know, that's not the America I grew up in," Matten said.

The Oceanview Condominium association declined to comment about Berg's accusations and did not respond to Mohan's request for comment on Wednesday.

As for Berg -- whose real name is Teiron Robinson -- he has filed a lawsuit against the condo association, believing he was targeted because he is black and does not look like the average resident in the building.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.