More than 100 chickens stolen from southwest Miami-Dade farm

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after more than 100 chickens were stolen from a southwest Miami-Dade farm.

The farm has been around for 26 years and its owners said they've had issues with theft before, but never anything like this.

At the Hay Huevo y Papaya fruit stand, chickens are allowed to roam free.

At night, they're put into a pen. But Tuesday morning, one of the staff members made a troubling discovery.

"This was all rummaged through, stuff was destroyed, their nests were a mess. Everything was just destroyed, taken down," Liseth Lopez said.

All but four of their 120 egg-laying hens had been stolen.

Lopez is a partner with Silver Palm Growers and the fruit stand is part of their business.

"There's feed on the ground here. You think what happened was they opened these trash cans, dumped all of the feed and shoved them in there," Lopez said.

Lopez said police believe the thieves then put the trash cans into a car waiting on U.S. 1 and took off, leaving only a handful of eggs behind.

Lopez said the loss is difficult financially, but she's even more distraught about the chickens themselves.

"It really got me when there's animals involved, and I know that the animals were not treated correctly in the process of this happening," she said.

The farm backs up to U.S. 1 right at Southwest 244th Street. Police believe that's where the getaway vehicle was parked Tuesday night.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





