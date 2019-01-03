More than 200 animals rescued from property in Redlands, police say

REDLANDS, Fla. - More than 200 animals were rescued Thursday morning in southwest Miami-Dade during an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade police, investigators from the Miami-Dade Police Department's Agriculture Patrol Section rescued the animals with the help of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, the Miami-Dade Animal Services Department, the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Florida Department of Agriculture.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed on about 5 acres of land at 26700 SW 182nd Ave. in the Redlands.

Police said farm animals were being contained in "inadequate conditions, lacking proper shelter, food and water."

The animals seized from the property are now in the care of the SFSPCA, pending a medical evaluation by veterinarians.

Police said the animals seized included horses, donkeys, cows, pigs, alpacas, sheep, goats, emus, turkeys, geese, ducks and chickens.

According to authorities, Miami-Dade police previously seized 19 animals from the property.

Police said one animal has died and four others had to be euthanized.

Criminal charges are pending, authorities said.

