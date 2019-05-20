Mother of Trayvon Martin officially launches campaign for Miami-Dade County Commission

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The mother of the late Trayvon Martin officially launched her campaign for Miami-Dade County Commission on Monday.

"It took for my son being shot down in order for me to stand up, but I'm standing now," Sybrina Fulton said in a campaign video announcing her run for the District 1 seat.

Fulton's son was 17 years old when he was shot and killed in Sanford by George Zimmerman in 2012.

Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder charges in Trayvon's death.

On Monday, Fulton was surrounded by a throng of supporters as she spoke at a news conference.

"I'm not a career politician. I'm one of you. I live amongst you. I am you," Fulton said.

Fulton is expected to face off against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

Gilbert has announced he's also running for the District 1 seat.

The commission seat Fulton and Gilbert are seeking will be vacant in 2020 because term limits will prevent current District 1 Commissioner Barbara Jordan from running again.

"I'm good at listening. I'm good at organizing and trying to resolve issues. I managed to keep my composure through the tragedy of losing my son. It just gave me a purpose," Fulton said. "It gave me more purpose to move on and to provide additional services to my community."

Fulton has served 24 years as a Miami-Dade County employee.

She said in a Saturday statement that she would continue working to end gun violence.

Trayvon's parents head a foundation and have been recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice.



