Mother subject of multiple state investigations before her son's death

Christina Hurt was arrested on an aggravated manslaughter charge after she failed to seek help for her 1-year-old son who died of severe burns, police say.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - The family of a South Florida mother charged in the death of her 1-year-son had been the subject of six investigations by state authorities in the past four years, officials said Monday.

Florida Department of Children and Families said Christina Hurt's family was under court supervision at the time of her child's death. The court began its supervision of the family in 2014 after incidents involving Hurt's five older children.

Hurt, 35, of Homestead, told police that she set her 1-year-old son, Ethan Coley, in an infant chair while she walked outside her home to throw away some trash Wednesday night. When she returned, she found her 10-year-old daughter holding Ethan, who was screaming, according to the arrest report.

Hurt told police that her daughter was attempting to bathe Ethan when his 4-year-old brother made the water in the bathtub extremely hot, causing severe burns from the boy's mid-torso to his toes, according to the report.

Instead of seeking medical treatment for Ethan, Hurt called several friends "to seek advice and remedies on treating burn injuries," the report said.

Ethan vomited several times throughout the evening, prompting Hurt to give him Tylenol and juice before she went to sleep, according to the report.

Hurt dropped off her other children at school Thursday morning, bypassing Homestead Hospital, and took Ethan to her friend's home, the report said.

After speaking to her friend, Hurt decided to try another first aid remedy, again expressing her concern about seeking medical treatment for her son, according to the report.

About an hour later, Ethan became unresponsive, so he was placed on a mattress in the front yard. A woman who was outside called police, the report said.

Witnesses told police that Ethan was lethargic and had shallow breathing when he arrived at the home, but they said Hurt "adamantly refused" to seek medical attention for him.

She faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter.

