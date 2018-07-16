Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:21 a.m. in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 115th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email that a red Lincoln MKS was traveling north on 137th Avenue when the SUV made a left turn on 115th Street and collided with a Yamaha motorcycle that was traveling south on 137th Avenue.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Zabaleta said the driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said north and southbound lanes from Southwest 112th Street to 120th Street remain closed.

The crash remains under investigation.

