Multiple cars involved in crash on Interstate 95 in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Several drivers including a Coral Gables police officer were involved in a crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Miami Gardens, officials said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for Miami Fire Rescue, said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. along I-95 near the Miami Gardens Drive exit.

The police officer was driving a marked Coral Gables police patrol car. She was not hurt. Several other people were treated by medics at the scene, but none of those people needed to be treated at a hospital.

The crash briefly caused traffic delays, but as of 3:30 p.m. police had cleared the scene.

This is a developing story.

