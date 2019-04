MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were injured Friday afternoon when a bus collided with an SUV in Miami-Dade County.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 119th Street and 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said they did not immediately know how many people were injured in the crash.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.