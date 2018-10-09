Multiple social media posts warn of shooting at Miami Springs Middle School

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Miami-Dade Schools police detectives are working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to track down whoever posted multiple threats on social media Monday warning about a shooting at Miami Springs Middle School, a school district spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

"All of Miami Springs Middle School kids are gonna die when I shoot up the school!" one post read.

"I hope you all don't come to springs tomorrow because this is finna be hella fun," another post stated.

Some of the Instagram posts tagged other accounts in the messages, and one post included a photo of a gun.

One parent told Local 10 News that some students are staying home Tuesday as a precaution.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jaquelyn Calzadilla said there will be extra police at the school until the investigation is completed.

She said the school will operate on a normal schedule Tuesday.





