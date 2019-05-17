Nazi graffiti drawn on Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police responded to a Miami-Dade home Thursday after Nazi graffiti was found drawn near the front door.

The words "Heil Hitler" were written on the home in the Highland Lakes neighborhood in Northeast Miami-Dade.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the vandalism, but reported it to law enforcement upon his return.

Yellow tape was seen surrounding the house as neighbors looked on at the police investigation.

Neighbors told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol they were absolutely stunned by the incident.

"I really feel angry, very angry," Marilyn Zvi, who lives across the street from the victim, said. "Very surprising, especially in this area. It's a very heavy Jewish area."

The homeowners didn't want to talk to Margol on camera, but Zvi said they've always been good neighbors and doesn't know why they'd be targeted.

"Absolutely darling people. I don't know why they would do that," she said.

By Friday, the letters had been removed, but the message still left neighbors feeling uneasy.

"I just think it's really sad that people are taking such hateful attitudes toward others when we're just trying to be a community here," Robert Sutnick said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

