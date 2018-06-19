New cultural facility to be built within Miami-Dade County's Tropical Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A new cultural facility named the Westchester Cultural Arts Center is coming to Miami-Dade County's Tropical Park.

The facility, at 7900 SW 40th St., was pioneered by Sen. Javier D. Souto, Miami-Dade County commissioner for District 10, who has championed the need for a state-of-the-art cultural center to serve the families and children who live in western Miami-Dade County.

The cultural center will be funded by the Building Better Communities General Obligation Bond program and "will provide cultural programming and instruction focusing on Hispanic arts and culture," according to Miamidadearts.org.

The cultural center was designed by Zyscovich Architects, and features a main theater building, a lobby area, which will serve as an art gallery, and a one-story dance rehearsal studio connected with a canopy and plaza that will also serve as an outdoor performance space.

The facility will be located at the main entrance to Tropical Park.

It's unclear when it will be completed.

