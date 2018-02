MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A new wildfire shut down southbound traffic on Card Sound Road Wednesday morning, Scott Peterich, of the Florida Forest Service said.

The fire comes after the Trailer Park fire burned 90 acres over the course of several days.

At last check, that fire was 85 percent contained.

Peterich said Wednesday's fire, dubbed the Card Sound 4 Fire, has not been contained at this time.

