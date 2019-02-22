Newly promoted Miami-Dade firefighter reunited with Navy petty officer daughter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A newly promoted Miami-Dade firefighter got an extra special surprise Friday.

A total of 130 people were promoted and recognized Friday, but amid the pomp and circumstance celebrating Miami-Dade's distinguished heroes, there was a special reunion between a father and his daughter.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Spencer Rivera, who is stationed on the USS HW Bush in Norfolk, Virginia, surprised her father, the newly promoted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Keith McMonigle, who is a 14-year veteran of MDFR.

While McMonigle did a good job hiding his emotions during the pinning, he was beaming with pride when Local 10 News caught up with him afterward.

"I couldn't be more proud of her," he said. "I had no clue. She knows I'm oblivious."

The surprise was almost ruined. During the introduction, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez asked everyone to turn around and recognize their families. Rivera had to duck and hide from her dad.

"I'm proud of him," Rivera said. "He inspires me to be a good leader."

The two hadn't seen each other since the holidays. Rivera said she was very excited the surprise was a success.





Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.