No charges filed against man formally accused of watching nude stepdaughter

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has declined to file charges against a man who was arrested last April on accusations that he watched his stepdaughter as she was getting out of the shower.

Homestead police said last year that they were contacted by a special agent from the Transportation Security Administration who said Osmond Cole Jr., 36, had submitted an application with Customs and Border Protection, which required a polygraph examination.

More Osmond Cole Headlines

Authorities said Cole confessed to watching his stepdaughter in the bathroom at least once a month for the past two years.

The polygraph examination was conducted on March 15. The special agent contacted Homestead police after realizing that the facility hadn't yet reported the alleged admissions to law enforcement.

Police said detectives interviewed Cole's stepdaughter at school, who told them that she was unaware that Cole had been secretly watching her when she was coming out of the shower.

Her mother was called to the school, where authorities informed her about the allegations against her husband.

Police said three other small children, between the ages of 4 and 9, live in the home.

Cole was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking and voyeurism. It wasn't immediately clear why prosecutors declined to pursue the charges.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.