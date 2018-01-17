Off-duty Doral officer shot in his driveway, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Doral police officer was shot late Tuesday after being confronted in his driveway, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Police Department said Lt. Gary King was shot about 9:45 p.m. outside his home in the Palmetto Bay section of southwest Miami-Dade County.

King was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition. Police said King is expected to recover.

Police said the veteran officer may have been followed home. Police are now searching for the driver of red four-door Toyota.

King has been a police officer for decades. He began his career in 1969 with the Miami Police Department. He then served with the Miami-Dade County Police Department from 1982 to 2007. He currently works as the Traffic Section Commander with the Doral Police Department.

