Off-duty Miami police officer shoots man, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Miami police officer shot a man Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. outside a home on Northwest 19th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said the off-duty Miami police officer was dropping off a woman at the home when a man who answered the door started arguing with her.

"That male then approached the officer's vehicle and had another verbal altercation with the officer and, at that point, that's when shots were fired," Colome said.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Colome said the officer called 911.

"We don't know if there was an exchange," Colome said. "We don't know if the other person was armed. That's something that we're trying to figure out right now."

Relatives identified the man who was shot as Antwan Brown, but police have not yet confirmed his identity. His cousin told Local 10 News that Brown was dating the 19-year-old woman, identified by police as Diamond Watts.

Tara Brown said the off-duty officer may have been Watts' ex-boyfriend.

The officer who pulled the trigger wasn't hurt.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.