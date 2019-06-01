Officer injured in Florida Turnpike crash in Kendall

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Medley Police Department officer was injured in a car crash Friday night on the Florida Turnpike in Miami-Dade County's Kendall area.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the crash near the cutoff of Florida State Road 874, also known as the Don Shula Expressway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the officer to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall. According to Officer Deglys Chavarria, Chief Jeanette Said-Jinete was on her way to the hospital.

"Our priority is the wellbeing of the officer," Chavarria said.

