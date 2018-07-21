Officer Mauricio Olivera remains hospitalized

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A Doral Police Department officer who was seriously injured during a crash in Miami-Dade remained at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center early Saturday morning.

Officer Mauricio Olivera was riding a department motorcycle when he was injured at Northwest 112th Avenue and 90th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to the hospital where members of the law enforcement community turned out enforce to show the veteran police officer and his family their support.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.