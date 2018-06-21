Officers investigate rash of shootings in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - This month's rash of shootings in Miami Gardens continued.

Miami Gardens Police Department officers were investigating two shootings Thursday afternoon. The most recent was in the area of 23th Avenue and 180th Terrace.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene. Witnesses said three males were wounded after the hail of bullets. There were at least 21 evidence markers on the floor.

Officers were also investigating an earlier shooting outside of a Family Dollar store at 19650 NW 27 Ave., in Miami Gardens. Officers said they believe the two Thursday shootings were unrelated.

RECENT SHOOTINGS

Michael Mathis, 21, was killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning in front of a strip mall at 3601 NW 191st St., in Miami Gardens.

Thristan Hanson, a 24-year-old Coral Springs resident, was killed on Father's Day while visiting his family. The fatal drive-by shooting was at Northwest 181st Street and 41st Court, in Miami Gardens.

Officers also arrested David Jones, 23, of Miami Gardens, accusing him of killing Jemuel Williams, 32, during a March 27 shooting near Northwest 32nd Avenue and Northwest 208th Terrace. Prosecutors charged Jones with second-degree murder and drug possession.

Officers were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story.

