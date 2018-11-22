Police-involved shooting leaves foster child injured at home in Leisure City

LEISURE CITY, Fla. - A police-involved shooting left a 15-year-old foster child wounded on Thursday at a home in Miami-Dade County's Leisure City neighborhood.

Five Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to a report of domestic violence at the 3-bedroom home at 30120 SW 146 Ave., near Homestead.

One of the officers fired his weapon wounding the teen. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rushed the teen to Kendall Regional.

Miami-Dade property records show Lee and Crystal Bradshaw have been the owners of the home since 1993.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos is also working on this story.

