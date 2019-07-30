Officers search for black Chevrolet Impala in man's shooting outside synagogue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade detectives released photos Tuesday of the black Chevrolet Impala that they believe was involved in the Young Israel of Greater Miami shooting Sunday.

Witnesses told police officers the shooter stepped out of the Impala and injured Yosef Lifshutz in front of the synagogue at 990 NE 171 St., near North Miami Beach. The car has dark tinted windows.

Officers described the shooter as a black male with a slim build and short cropped hair who is between 20 and 25 years old and is armed and dangerous.

Although police officers haven't released information about the nature of the shooting, some in the community fear it was a hate crime.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan J. Perez told Local 10 News Reporter Glenna Milberg he wants the community to understand that the law enforcement community feels their fear.

"We always have to consider the possibility that it may be," Perez said.

Young Israel of Greater Miami Rabbi Dovid Lehrfield and Damon Salzman, the president of the Young Israel of Greater Miami, and Farley Weiss, the president of the National Council of Young Israel, believe the shooting was related to anti-Semitism.

"He didn't do anything -- just shot him," said Jeff Weisberg, a Young Israel of Greater Miami volunteer. "It can only be a hate crime."

Lifshutz remained hospitalized Tuesday in Aventura. FBI Miami is contributing to the investigation.

Authorities reported Young Israel of Bal Harbour received a package on Monday with anti-Semitic threats. Young Israel is a New Jersey-based organization with 200 synagogues.

