Operation Heat Wave targets opioids, guns in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - FBI agents with protective yellow boots and purple masks were seen going in and out of a house Thursday night in the 1300 block of Northeast 116th Street in northeast Miami-Dade County.

A mobile command center was also set up on the street, and the block was roped off for hours.

According to Miami-Dade police, the scene is part of Operation Heat Wave, a multi-agency operation targeting opioids and guns in Miami-Dade County.

A witness told Local 10 News at least one person was hauled away in handcuffs. Some officers were seen in full-on hazmat suits, the witness said.

Miami-Dade police said the operation resulted in the arrest of 11 out of the 14 people identified.

The subjects were encountered with street-level quantities of narcotics during some arrests, police said.

Those who remain at large have active arrest warrants. Police said subsequent efforts to find them have been coordinated and will be conducted until all subjects have been arrested.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.