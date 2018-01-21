Paramedics rescue child from canal in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Paramedics rescued a child who fell into a canal Sunday in southwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.
Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said paramedics found the child around 3:30 p.m. in a canal near Southwest 204th and Southwest 127th Place.
Lay said the child was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where the child was listed in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
